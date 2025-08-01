Support shows that the Chichester District is open for business

A new Economic Development Strategy, aimed at supporting local businesses and strengthening the economy, has been launched by Chichester District Council.

The strategy reaffirms the council’s commitment to nurturing a thriving local economy, recognising that businesses are the cornerstone of the Chichester District’s prosperity.

This initiative outlines a clear vision for the future of support for businesses in the district, identifying key opportunities to attract investment, boost employment, improve infrastructure and promote sustainability over the next five years.

“The Chichester District is rich in culture, natural beauty, and entrepreneurial spirit,” says Councillor Harsha Desai, Cabinet Member for Growth, Economic Development, Communication, Licensing and Events at Chichester District Council. “This strategy builds on our strengths while addressing the challenges our businesses face — from economic uncertainty to changing consumer habits. It’s all about creating the right conditions for businesses to grow, adapt, and thrive.”

The council’s focus will be on continuing to encourage and support inward investment and regeneration projects that position the district as open for business — supporting areas, including high streets, horticulture, viticulture (wine growing) and the visitor economy.

With high streets evolving to meet the demand for more experiential and engaging retail environments, the council’s approach is about adaptability, innovation, and long-term resilience.

The Economic Development Service is also working with FuturePlus, a specialist sustainability organisation that the council has commissioned to help businesses across the district to gain meaningful sustainability accreditations.

One of the businesses that has successfully received impact certified status is Growing Revolution, based in Donnington Business Park, just outside Chichester. Here, the company has been reconnecting homes, businesses and other trade partners with nature through their specially designed living wall planting systems.

The council also supported Winter’s Moon in Chichester with a fast-track inward investment grant to help them expand their premises, while Starfish HR — based in Selsey — were supported with grant funding and networking opportunities

When Quicksilver Exhausts decided to relocate to the district last year, they contacted the council’s Economic Development Service for support. As a result, they are now established in their new site — in Stane Street, Westhampnett — where they continue to grow.

“There’s some really fantastic work happening to help promote the Chichester District as a place that is ready to welcome businesses, and these examples really show how we have been able to offer a wide range of support,” adds Harsha. “It’s all about alerting different business sectors to the opportunities available in the district, helping businesses access funding and training, and creating an environment where businesses feel excited and confident to take their companies forward.

“Another project we are looking at is creating a dedicated grants scheme to help support business in the evening and night-time economy sector. Once the details are finalised, we will let people know how to find out more.

“In the meantime, if you run a business in the district and want to keep up-to-date with business news and opportunities, do sign up to our monthly eBiz newsletter by visiting www.chichester.gov.uk/businesssupportandadvice and going to the ‘sign up’ section.”

People can view the council’s Economic Development Strategy at: www.chichester.gov.uk/businessresearch