Supported living units and office block refused at Ford

Plans for four supported living units and an office block near Ford railway station have been refused by Arun planners.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Concerns were raised about access to the site at the back of Waterbury House, Ford Road, as it is so close to the level crossing.

The proposal was for a single storey building, with the office at the end of the living units, to the south of Westbury House residential care home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning officers said: “The area forms a small conclave of development in a countryside location. On the eastern side of Ford Road, the use of the land largely consists of those falling in residential uses, Waterbury housing being in C2 use and the surrounding mobile homes in C3. To the western side of Ford Road is Ford Railway Station and a number of industrial/commercial units. Beyond this development are areas of open countryside.”

A block plan showing the units and office by Ash Studios Ltd

Two letters of objection received were received concerned about the level of noise from trains, neighbours’ loss of privacy, more traffic congestion and loss of views..

Officers said the plans had not shown satisfactory drainage and there was insufficient information to show that access to the site would be safe and there would not be obstruction to the level crossing from extra vehicles.

Find the decision report on the Arun District Council website using the search reference F/21/24/PL.