No funding is available to bring Rustington’s Zachary Merton Community Hospital ‘up to the standard we expect’, an NHS trust has revealed this week.

The hospital – which has been closed since December 2023 following leaks from the water tank – will not reopen.

A Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust statement read: “Zachary Merton Hospital was temporarily closed at the end of 2023 due to significant estates issues that affected the condition and safety of the building.

"Following the closure, we commissioned an independent survey which confirmed that extensive repairs, estimated at around £8 million, would be required to bring the building up to the standard we expect for both patients and staff. Due to financial constraints within the trust and wider system, there is currently no funding available to support this.

“After careful consideration and a full review of our position, our trust board has made the decision not to reopen Zachary Merton Hospital. As there is no affordable way to recommission the building, and we have operational plans in place to ensure we can continue providing high quality care to patients, we will be declaring it surplus to our requirement.

"This means we will now be exploring with others the future of the building.”

The update came after questions were asked about the ongoing delay, during a meeting of the health & adult social care scrutiny committee on Wednesday (June 25).

James Walsh (Lib Dem, Littlehampton East) said the situation was ‘causing increasing concern’ among local residents.

The trust had taken the initial decision to ‘temporarily close the intermediate care unit’ – due to ‘compounding estate issues’.

Zachary Merton Hospital previously housed an Intermediate Care Unit (ICU), which provided rehabilitation support for patients recovering from illness or hospital stays.

This unit was part of a West Sussex network of beds, with patients allocated based on availability rather than location.

"We know that patients recover more quickly at home and over the last few years have been developing our services so we can provide high quality, safe care to patients in their own homes,” the hospital trust statement continued.

"This aligns with the government's ambition in the ten year health plan.

“In the 18 months following the temporary closure, we have been able to provide care to more patients from the local area (on average six per cent more patients a month which is 65 additional patients over 18 months), with 79 per cent receiving rehabilitation and care within their own homes.

“Our services include urgent community response teams who provide care to patients at home to avoid hospital admissions, supported discharge teams to get people home more quickly and start their rehabilitation and virtual ward teams who support people who previously would not have been ready to be discharged from hospital but are now able to receive care and be monitored at home.

"For the smaller group of patients who do require rehabilitation in an Intermediate Care Unit, this is available through our network of beds across West Sussex.”

The Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust said providing care at home ‘supports patients to have a quicker recovery’, with ‘greater independence and more personalised care’.

"It also means hospital beds remain available for those who need the most,” a spokesperson added.

"Our staff remain central to delivering excellent care and clinical staff who worked at Zachary Merton Hospital have been supported to work across our services, including roles in other intermediate care units and our urgent community response teams.

"Similarly, office and community-based colleagues have been relocated to new office spaces within the local area and we are continuing to support teams to ensure workspaces remain suitable.

“We know that Zachary Merton Hospital has long been part of the local area, and we understand that its closure may raise concerns. We also want to honour the hospital's history and hear what matters most to the community.”

Throughout August, the trust will be running a survey to ‘capture views’. A ‘local drop-in event’ will also be organised during the summer, where the community can ‘learn more about our services and share their feedback in person’.

The trust said it will be sharing more details about how local residents can share their views ‘in the coming weeks’.