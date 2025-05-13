Surrey council rejects Crawley’s advances to become mega council in local government organisation plans

A Surrey council has rejected Crawley’s advances to become a mega council in local government organisation plans.

Members of Tandridge District Council voted to remain firmly in Surrey and distanced themselves from any merger with Crawley on May 6.

Neighbouring Reigate & Banstead have been in talks with Crawley about potentially making one super council under devolution plans.

In Crawley’s submission to the government, Tandridge is included in five of their seven geographic options despite despite officers making clear Tandridge does not wish to be joined in this way.

Catherine Sayer, council leader, said: “I believe we have little in common with Crawley and there will be considerable drawbacks for our district joining any unitary with them [and] potentially isolating Tandridge District Council geographically.”

Cllr Helena Windsor said she could see where the Reigate & Banstead/Crawley argument was coming from, but agreed it was a “nonstarter” as it would leave Tandridge “very isolated”.

Council documents read: “The Reigate & Banstead and Crawley submission adds considerable risks to the successful implementation of any Surrey unitary structure, potentially isolating the Tandridge District geographically.”

The leader of Reigate & Banstead Borough Council (RBBC) wrote to the government earlier this year claiming joining the Surrey borough and West Sussex town could maximise the economic growth potential of the successful Gatwick Diamond economic area.

Cllr Richard Biggs added the merger could improve connectivity, housing delivery and public services.

But opposition members have slammed the idea as a “grotesque betrayal of residents”. Cllr Jonathan Essex, leader of the Green groups on RBBC and Surrey County Council, highlighted the impacts of the proposal on house-building on the Green Belt.

He said: “Without any public consultation, the Conservatives have suggested a merger with Crawley, knowing that Crawley cannot possibly build all the homes it needs on its own land.

“This would inevitably lead to even more building on Reigate & Banstead’s countryside.

“This move by the Conservatives is a grotesque betrayal of the many residents who say that the Green Belt is what they value most about where they live.”

Not everyone in Crawley has been keen on linking with Surrey, campaigners have started a petition to fight to keep the West Sussex town’s identity.

People argued Crawley is an integral part to West Sussex and is merely being exploited as a strategic economic asset due to holding Gatwick Airport.

Councillors also voted in favour of Surrey being split into three unitary authorities – where Tandridge would be partnered up with Mole Valley, Epsom & Ewell, Reigate & Banstead as well as Surrey Heath.

Separately, members agreed: Tandridge residents should not pick up the bill for the debt problems of other local authorities within Surrey.

“We are like ants sitting around discussing how the lawn is going to be cut. It’s already been decided by a way above our heads,” Cllr Jeremy Pursehouse said.

He added: “But that doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t fight for the way that we want this to be done and I think it is vital that we put up as good a fight as we possibly can.”