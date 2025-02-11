A movement launched to protect 100 miles of coastline and rivers in Sussex has attracted more than £1m in external funding.

Adur and Worthing Councils – the host organisation of Sussex Bay – revealed a key update on Tuesday, February 11.

A social media post read: “We’re delighted to share that more than £1m of external funding has been secured so far, to support the regeneration of the 100 miles of Sussex coastline and rivers.

"Since officially launching in June last year, following five years of preceding collaboration and preparation, Sussex Bay is on a mission to attract funds that support key projects aimed at restoring the region’s marine habitats and their coastal communities.

A movement launched to protect 100 miles of coastline and rivers in Sussex has attracted more than £1m in external funding. Photo: Adur and Worthing Councils

"What began with an initial £150,000 of funding from Esmee Fairbairn Foundation has now seen the movement attract more than £1m of external funding in its first year, which will go towards environmental projects, research, education and much more.”

In Adur, Sussex Bay is supporting Southwick Reef – an ‘innovative project’ to enhance marine biodiversity and support wildlife along the East Harbour Arm at Southwick Beach. The council is also involved in the project, which it said is ‘due to launch this summer’.

In Worthing, Sussex Bay is backing the transformation of the unutilised Windsor Lawns Rotunda into a new facility where the town’s independent commercial fishers can prepare and sell their locally caught fish.

Adur and Worthing Councils added: “The team is involved in more than 60 projects across the Sussex Bay area, which covers 100 miles of coastline and rivers stretching from Selsey in the west of the county to Camber Sands in the east.

"Last week at the meeting of our joint strategic committee, local councillors noted the progress on the Sussex Bay project and commented how well the project aligns with the councils’ ambitions to protect and improve our blue spaces.

"As well as supporting and influencing externally-led schemes, Sussex Bay was selected as a partner of the Connected Places Catapult, the UK’s innovation accelerator. This programme of work will see innovators develop four high-tech projects that connect people to nature.”

The councils said the Sussex Bay team will – over the summer – ‘announce ways to get involved in the blueprint for seascape recovery’. This is a ‘long-term vision’ for the area with an ‘aim of enabling people, nature and economy to thrive’.

They added: “There are no financial implications for councils in the Sussex Bay region, with all high-integrity funds being externally sourced through a competitive process. As the host organisation, we support the movement by offering advice and simply providing office space and networks for its small team.”

For more information, visit www.sussexbay.org.uk

