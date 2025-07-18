Sussex devolution and mayoral election plans move forward

The government has confirmed the first election for a mayor of Sussex will take place in May, 2026.

A new Mayoral Combined County Authority (MCCA) will bring together all upper-tier local councils across Sussex to operate across the region, while existing councils will continue to deliver day-to-day services.

The Devolution Bill (2025) outlines how significant powers, and funding will move down from central government to a local level, where decisions can be shaped with and by the people who live and work here. Some of the things that impact residents the most include transport, housing, jobs, economic growth, and public safety.

West Sussex County Council leader Paul Marshall said: “The government’s announcement is a major step forward in the shaping of local government in Sussex.

County Hall, Chichester

“By providing us with the next steps we are now closer to bringing major decision making on key areas down to a local level. This provides Sussex with a voice at national level to deliver on vital issues such as transport, infrastructure and health. I look forward to our continued discussions with our partners in East Sussex and Brighton in deciding the next steps.”

The legal process for Sussex and Brighton to form a Mayoral Combined County Authority (MCCA) will now begin, this is known as a ‘statutory instrument’.

All councils in Sussex and Brighton will now look in detail at the powers proposed and understand the financial implications, before giving their formal consent through their decision-making processes. The legislation is expected to be agreed in parliament in the Autumn.

For more information on local government reorganisation and devolution visit www.westsussex.gov.uk/news/devolution-and-mayoral-election-plans-for-sussex-and-brighton-move-forward/

This is just one step of a journey, with the next being local government reorganisation. Conversations on what future councils might look like are happening now across the region with residents, businesses and community groups across West Sussex invited to share their views.

All West Sussex residents and organisations are invited to complete a survey asking about where they live or work, the council services they use, as well as what matters to them about how their council could be structured in the future. The survey went live on Thursday – at www.shapingwestsussex.org – and will close at 11.59pm on Wednesday, August 13.