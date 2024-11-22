Sussex farming: Chichester District Council leader will ask government to reconsider Family Farm Tax

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The leader of Chichester District Council is to write to the government to ask it to reconsider the decision to introduce a Family Farm Tax.

Farmers have protested in droves after changes introduced in the recent budget meant farms worth more than £1m could soon face an inheritance tax rate of 20%.

Previously, all farmland was exempt.

During a meeting of the full council on Tuesday (November 19), a motion was tabled by Brett Burkhart (Con, Fernhurst), calling the change ‘a shameful betrayal’ and describing the damage faced by farmers in the district.

She said: “I hope that this is a mistake – I hope that this is a policy that was ill thought through and was placed at the last minute.

“And I hope that we can do something here at the council about that.”

Leader Adrian Moss agreed to write to Steve Reed, the Secretary of State for DEFRA (the Department of Environment, Food & Rural Affairs).

He said: “Farmers do need protecting – they are our family farmers and the horticulturists who wish to hand their farms down to the next generation.

“The aim, though, is not to protect buyers of farmland who are using a farm to shelter themselves from inheritance tax.

“Food security and farmers are critical to this country, growing essential food and preserving our countryside.”

Mr Moss said the farmers had been let down by the last government – with subsidies falling by 20% since 2015 – and the new government was continuing in the same vein.