Sussex MP welcomes government's plan to deliver more reliable 4G and 5G signal

​​Andrew Griffith, MP for Arundel & South Downs – one of the most rural constituencies in West Sussex, has welcome the Government’s new Wireless Infrastructure Strategy to deliver more reliable 4G and 5G signal across the whole country.

The strategy, launched by the Government last Tuesday, will ensure that any ‘gaps’ in 4G coverage are identified and covered with mobile connectivity, and that by 2030, populated areas will be covered with even faster 5G signals.

As part of the new initiative, the Government has launched a 5G innovation fund which will provide £40 million to promote investment and adoption of 5G by businesses and public services.

Alongside the Government’s ongoing Gigabit Broadband rollout, including 60,000 upgraded connections in Sussex, an addition £8 million scheme to delivery high-speed broadband for up to 35,000 of the UK’s most remote properties has been launched.

Andrew Griffith MP with Openreach in Amberley

After being approached by local businesses and residents, the MP has been working with the company that provides mobile towers and equipment to get better mobile reception in the Petworth area.

Andrew Griffith MP said: “Better connectivity has always been one of my five priorities since I was first elected. To fully participate in the economy and be a great place to live, rural communities such as Petworth, Wisborough Green, Arundel and surrounding villages need the same fast broadband and mobile phone signal as elsewhere.