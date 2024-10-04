Sussex residents warned about bogus Universal Credit app

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 4th Oct 2024, 08:27 GMT
Residents in Sussex are being warned about a bogus Universal Credit app, which mimics the appearance of an official government site.

Adur and Worthing Councils shared a warning on social media on Thursday (October 3).

"We’re urging residents to be on the lookout for suspicious text messages or app downloads, after a couple of online scams were reported to be doing the rounds,” the Facebook post read.

"Earlier this week we let you know about residents being sent text messages about fake parking tickets.

Residents in Sussex are being warned about a bogus Universal Credit app, which mimics the appearance of an official government site. Photo: Adur and Worthing PoliceResidents in Sussex are being warned about a bogus Universal Credit app, which mimics the appearance of an official government site. Photo: Adur and Worthing Police
Residents in Sussex are being warned about a bogus Universal Credit app, which mimics the appearance of an official government site. Photo: Adur and Worthing Police

“Now a bogus Universal Credit app that mimics the appearance of official government web pages has become available to download.”

The Department for Work and Pensions has confirmed that ‘no such app exists for managing Universal Credit’, the councils said.

A spokesperson added: “People should only access their accounts via the official webpage: https://www.gov.uk/sign-in-universal-credit.

"If you receive any suspicious messages from organisations claiming to be us about parking tickets, please alert Action Fraud.

"Our parking team never contacts residents by text and will only call someone if returning a voicemail.”

West Sussex Community Safety will be hosting a free workshop on how to spot scams online, at Worthing Library, on Monday, October 14 – from 10am to 11.30am.

