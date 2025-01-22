Tangmere 1,300 homes plan: Development expected to start 'later this year'
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Countryside Properties (UK) Ltd is working with Chichester District Council and Tangmere Parish Council on the development of 1,300 homes and community facilities at Tangmere Village.
In April 2024, an archaeological dig in Tangmere – to support the planning process for the development – identified ‘areas of archaeological interest’ on the site, which included the remains of a Roman settlement.
The district council revealed at the time that the archaeology works would ‘not affect the previously anticipated timescales’ associated with the delivery of the scheme.
A spokesperson added: “Chichester District Council resolved to grant outline planning permission for development on the site, however, the detailed or ‘reserved matters’ planning application(s) are still to be agreed and finalised. We are therefore still someway off having full planning permission to commence construction.
"These applications can progress whilst archaeology works are undertaken.”
Countryside Partnerships is the B2B brand of Vistry Group, which has been approached for an update on the archaeology works.
Meanwhile, the district council has issued an update on the housing development plans.
A spokesperson said: “We successfully secured a CPO on land required to bring forward development within the Tangmere Strategic Site.
"In conjunction with development partner, Countryside, we are now in the process of drawing down land required to deliver the development.
"This involves back-to-back transfer of land to Countryside, who are ultimately responsible for bearing the cost of the acquisition of that land, not the council or taxpayers.
"It is anticipated that development will start on site later this year.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.