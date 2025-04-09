Tangmere changing rooms to get a £100,000 upgrade

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tangmere Parish Council has been given more than £100,000 to upgrade the ‘dated’ changing rooms at the Village Centre.

The parish’s request to release £108,588 of S106 money to carry out the work was approved by Chichester District Council on Tuesday (April 8).

S106 money is made up of contributions paid by developers who have been given permission to build in the area – in this case the development north-east of the Military Museum.

A report to the meeting said the existing changing rooms were no longer fit for purpose and did not meet the needs of mixed or female teams. And, as they can only be accessed from outside, they were no good for people taking part in indoor activity classes.

Officers reported that the centre had been approached by cricket and football teams who wanted to use the changing rooms but found them to be unsuitable.

The upgrade will provide dedicated home and away team changing areas, with unisex toilets and separate changing rooms for officials. The rooms will be accessible from inside the centre.

Brett Burkhart (Con, Fernhurst), asked if the council was confident that the new changing rooms would be ‘safe for females, that there is somewhere private and safe for females to change’.

The answer was a firm: “Yes, we are.”

This was not the first time the council has handed over S106 money for work at the Village Centre. Last year, more than £312,000 was given for improvements to the car park.