Plans to extend Tangmere Dental Centre have been approved by Chichester District Council.

The application for the centre, in Malcolm Road, was given the nod by the planning committee on Wednesday (July 10).

The work will see new surgeries, a staff room and disabled toilet built, with solar panels added to the roof and electric vehicle charging points in the staff car park.

Tangmere Parish Council raised ‘serious concerns’ about the effect the extension would have on the ‘already challenged’ surface water drainage system.

Tangmere Dental Practice. Image: GoogleMaps

Parish councillor Simon Oakley provided a number of pictures showing flooding in the area.

Applicant Dr Paul Liano, principal dentist at the dental centre, said there was a ‘crisis in dentistry’ and an ‘acute need for extra dental services’, especially given plans for hundreds of new homes in the area.

He told the meeting that he took the issue of drainage very seriously ‘as this obviously affects my building as well’.

Dr Liano added that he wanted to work with the parish council to ‘make the drainage better after the development than it is at present’.

The application was approved unanimously.

One of the conditions attached to the planning permission was for no work to start until full details of a surface water drainage scheme had been approved by the council.

To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 23/02508/FUL.