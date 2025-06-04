Taxi licensing fees in Chichester increased by council to plug gap in costs

Taxi licensing fees in Chichester have been increased by the district council to plug a gap in its costs.

Legally, the cost of licensing the district’s hackney carriage and private hire vehicles is supposed to be fully covered by income from fees and charges. But in recent years, the council has been running things at a deficit, with a shortfall of £23,700 forecast.

During a meeting of the general licensing committee on Wednesday (June 4), it was agreed that the fees would be increased by 10%. This follows an 18.5% increase that came into effect on April 1.

Tim O’Kelly (Lib Dem, Harting) said he was ‘disappointed’ that the fees needed to be increased. But he added: “I do understand the need for the council to balance the books and that the fees charged need to reflect the amount that it costs us to do the work.”

The news did not sit well with Starline Sussex Limited, which operates out of Market Road.

A spokesman said they were ‘appalled’ by the decision, adding: “This will no doubt affect the trade in Chichester in addition to recruitment as drivers will look to other areas who have more favourable fees.

“Starline Sussex Limited believe if officers had done their due diligence and increased fees annually – until last year there had been no increase since 2016 – [the council] would not be in the position they find themselves in now.”

The cost of a one-year licence for drivers with a dual hackney carriage/ private hire licence will rise to £216 from the current £196.71 (£166 before April). Renewing a one-year licence will rise to £174.50 from the current £158.79 (£134 before April).

The cost of a three-year licence will rise to £481.50 from the current £437.86 (£369.50 before April), with a renewal rising to £439.50 from the current £399.94 (£337.50 before April).

The council carried out a consultation about the increase in fees in March and April, with more then 700 emails sent to drivers and operators. But only 14 responses were received.

Most carried the same message – another rise in costs would leave them questioning whether it was sustainable to continue operating in Chichester.

As for the fares charged to passengers, looking at the cost of a two-mile journey, Chichester sits 68th out of 341 councils nationwide with passengers charged £8. Worthing is 13th (£9.10), Mid Sussex 17th (£9), Arun 36th (£8.50), Adur 88th (£7.80), Crawley 184th (£7.10) and Horsham 198th (£7).