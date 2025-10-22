Teachers' Union pressing West Sussex County Council to formally adopt model menopause policy across all schools

The National Education Union (NEU) is pressing West Sussex County Council to formally adopt its model menopause policy across all schools.

The union, which has thousands of members across the county, said it wanted to ensure that no one was ‘treated unfairly or pushed out of the profession’ because of menopause symptoms which may have been a factor in disciplinary or capability cases.

Jackie Baker, joint women’s officer for West Sussex NEU, said the county council did not currently monitor how often this was the case, adding: “Without that information, it’s impossible to know how widespread the problem is or to learn from it.

“We’ve frequently supported members who were treated unfairly because symptoms like brain fog or anxiety weren’t recognised for what they were.

“Schools need clear policies and a better understanding of their responsibilities under equality law. That’s how we protect staff and avoid unnecessary harm.”

Menopause itself is not a protected characteristic under the Equality Act 2010, but it is included in the Employment Rights Bill, which is going through the final stage in Parliament before receiving Royal Assent.

The Bill includes the need for organisations with more than 250 staff to create and publish an annual Equality Action Plan that includes support for those going through menopause.

A council spokesman said: “We understand the significant impact menopause can have on someone’s day-to-day life and we recognise that individuals may need understanding, support, and changes in the workplace.

“We take steps to ensure anyone experiencing menopausal symptoms gets the same support and understanding as we would expect for any health issue.

“We have a range of well-being policies in place and specific guidance on how to support the health and well-being of women experiencing menopause transition.”

In the run-up to World Menopause Day on Saturday (October 18), staff in schools across the county organised tea, biscuits, and conversations about dignity at work.

Ruth Wilson, a teacher at Oak Grove College, Worthing, said having a clear policy made a real difference.

She added: “When my school adopted the NEU’s menopause policy, it helped take the uncertainty out of what support was available. It gave staff more confidence to speak up and ask for what they needed.

“I’d like to see that sense of security extended to more women across the county. Every school should be a place where staff know they’ll be treated with understanding.”