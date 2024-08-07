Team from Haywards Heath Town Council come together to help the DVLCC to move into new charity home
The Deputy Mayor of Haywards Heath also popped in to help the volunteering team from the Town Council, and were joined by Richard from Bennett Christmas Insurance Brokers Ltd, who also kindly provided the music for the day!
The Charity are now looking for any tradespeople who could help them finish the job as they need to get the place ready to move in within the next two weeks.
Please, if you are able to help, contact Tracey Shaw @[email protected] or call the charity on 01444 473274.
Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity C.E.O, Glenys Creese, said: “I want to say a huge thankyou to the team at Haywards Heath Town Council for their incredible hard work helping us to paint our new charity home in Chailey. Thank you so much Maria, Tracey, Imogen, Steve and Karen. Also big thanks to Richard Strange from Bennett Christmas Insurance Brokers Ltd and Deputy Mayor Cllr Duncan Pascoe who both rolled up their sleeves and helped with the painting too today.”
The Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity provide support and services for local families with young children with Cerebral Palsy and other motor learning impairments.
Moving premises to the Chailey Hertiage Site will provide them with a larger space to provide these vital services and enhance the charity’s ability to help children under 5 with cerebral palsy and other motor learning impairments, make the best possible start in life, and give families the support and skills to continue their development at home.
For more on the DVLCC, visit https://dvlcc.org.uk/
