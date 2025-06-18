A technical error has been blamed for bin collection date confusion in the Arun district.

A bin collection date error was reported this week on the Arun District Council app.

"Collection dates are currently showing one day early, due to a technical error,” a council statement read.

"We are working to correct this as quickly as possible.

A technical error has been blamed for bin collection date confusion in the Arun district. Photo: Sussex World

“Please be assured that we have not made any changes to your collection days or dates. We apologise for any issues that these incorrect dates have caused and are working with our technical team to get this corrected as soon as we can.”

‘If required’, the council said you can view your collection dates on its website: https://www1.arun.gov.uk/when-are-my-bins-collected

You can use this form to find out the next collection date for your bins.

The council said this service will not include any collections that are due to be collected today

Before you start, you will need a postcode in the Arun district and the property name/number.