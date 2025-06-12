The council have invited submissions from possible tenants for parking spaces in Arundel.

Arun District Council is seeking tenants for spaces in River Road Car Park.

“There are three spaces available which are accessed by a 'fold-down parking post' and you will be supplied with a key for the post for the duration of the lease,” the council said.

"The lease will be for a period of three years and will be contracted out of the security of tenure provisions of the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954.

“Spaces will be allocated on a first come first served basis.”

The council said offers should be submitted via email to [email protected].

The council said it is ‘seeking your best and final offer for such an arrangement’.

It added: “Please note that offers need to be in excess of £2,000 per annum (inclusive of VAT) as directed by the Environment Committee.

“If you are interested, please submit your offer in the following format:

– Rental offer per annum

– Details of tenant/leaseholder

– Details of solicitor acting if applicable.

“Viewings can be made unaccompanied at any reasonable daylight hour.

"We do not undertake to accept any application submitted and reserves the right to consider any application received after the closing date. Applications will be treated on merit and we retain absolute discretion when considering applications.”

To see the full list of commercial properties to let and business opportunities, see www.arun.gov.uk/estates-or-property-to-let