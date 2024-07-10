Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The council’s tennis courts in Worthing and Shoreham will be closed for 12 days.

More than £250,000 has been invested into transforming park tennis courts in Adur and Worthing.

Adur and Worthing Councils and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) agreed a partnership – with will benefit courts in Buckingham Park, Shoreham, and Church House Grounds, Tarring.

"Our tennis courts at Buckingham Park in Shoreham and at Church House Grounds in Worthing have been temporarily closed to receive their colourful surface painting,” the councils announced on social media on Wednesday (July 10).

"The facilities are due to reopen for booking on Monday, July 22. We apologise for any inconvenience.”

The courts were given a ‘new lease of life’ thanks to funding from the councils and LTA, as well as the UK Government, as part of LTA’s Park Tennis Project. A total of £98,000 will be provided by the government and LTA Tennis Foundation, along with £155,000 from the councils.