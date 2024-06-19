Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Water quality tests have been carried out at Sussex beaches newly designated as bathing water sites.

Dozens of new bathing water sites in England were designated ahead of the 2024 bathing season in the government’s largest ever rollout.

These include three Sussex hotspots – Rottingdean, Goring and Worthing Beach House. Southern Water has said these Sussex bathing waters will benefit from ‘better teamwork’ as the beach season starts.

Worthing Borough Council said on Monday evening (June 17) that water quality tests have since been carried out.

The stretch of coastline opposite Beach House Grounds in Worthing. Picture by James Pike

A social media statement read: “Environment Agency staff have been in Worthing today testing water quality at our newly-designated sections of bathing water.

“The team visited Goring Beach and Beach House Grounds to sample the seawater to check it for pollution. Both areas were given bathing water status by the government last month, after a campaign led by Worthing Borough Council with citizen volunteers.

“The designation means the seawater at both sites will be regularly tested for harmful bacteria – a move which will help us get cleaner and healthier coastal waters.”

Although the council does not have the power to directly regulate Southern Water, it hopes the extra work by the Environment Agency will give a ‘more accurate picture’ of sources of pollution and who is responsible for them – ‘so action can be taken’.

A spokesperson added: “As well as visiting the newly designated stretches of bathing water this morning, the Environment Agency team also collected samples from the existing designated site at Heene Road to test. The results from all three sites will be published on the Swimfo website.