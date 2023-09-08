Discussions are continuing over the future of Teville Gate in Worthing.

Teville Gate – often considered to be Worthing’s ‘biggest eyesore’ – is earmarked for a minimum of 250 homes in Worthing’s local plan but has been under-used for many years.

Worthing Borough Council has this week revealed it could team up with national housing and regeneration agency Homes England to ‘transform Teville Gate for the community’.

Caroline Baxter, Worthing’s cabinet member for regeneration, said: “Teville Gate is a key site in the town for regeneration. It has sat derelict despite multiple historic plans and promises for development.

The Teville Gate development site. Photo: Worthing Borough Council

“It’s vital that we act now to harness the huge potential of the land with an exciting, sustainable vision to benefit the whole community.”

In recent months, council officers have been ‘discussing a potential sale’ with Homes England, and the agency has now confirmed ‘it is willing to seek approval’ to buy the freehold of the site – ‘subject to due diligence’.

A spokesperson added: “The council wants the site to be used for both new homes that will be available for local residents to buy and for social housing to help those on Worthing’s register who need somewhere to live.

"Currently more than 350 local people are having to be housed by the council outside the borough because of a lack of accommodation for them.”

The proposal will be discussed by Worthing’s cabinet members next Tuesday (September 12).

“If the committee supports the idea, officers will work with Homes England over the coming months to conclude the sale,” the council spokesperson said.

"Homes England will then work with the council to design a scheme and identify a development partner for the project, as well as potential tenants for any planned commercial units on the site.”

The council said it will also work with HMRC to find new parking spaces for those who currently use the temporary car park to the north of the Teville Gate site – which will form part of the redevelopment.

A contract for the sale of Teville Gate could be completed ‘by the end of the year’, the council said.

‘A key benefit’ of working with Homes England, the council revealed, is the agency's ‘commitment to delivering new homes’ across a range of ownership types. Homes England has also ‘signalled its commitment’ to work with the council to ensure the new development ties in with the ‘aspirations for active travel and more green spaces’.