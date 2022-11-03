Continuation of the demolition of Battle Road Arches with the site in its current form would have been a very unsafe decision. The arches structures appear to be playing a part (partly via their limited self weight and stiffness) in retaining the ground upon which the Silverlands properties are founded, as well as providing vertical support to ground in front of those properties. Removing the arches now could have taken away all of that support, causing considerable disturbance and damage, and possibly collapse. The visible cracks in some of the Silverlands properties indicate that they already have a history of movement. The distorted shape of many of the arches structures also shows an overall movement towards Battle Road. The fact that partial demolition has already been started, erroneously in my view, may have contributed to this.

The “alternative works” being examined by the borough council should include installing a new retaining system that should be constructed first, such that existing properties, ground, highways and their infrastructure are not disturbed. Structural and material stability and integrity must be restored to an adequate level. Only when that work is complete and functioning as required should the arches be removed, and again in such a way that this causes minimal disturbance. As part of all of this, the council should determine the causes of the current state of the structures and ground, and its history, and ensure these causes are considered and their adverse effects reduced in the design of alternative works.

Battle Road arches in St Leonards pictured on October 18 2022.

