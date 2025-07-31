The Gables former care home in Ifield set to be demolished

A former care home in Ifield is set to be demolished following correspondence between the owners of the site and Crawley Borough Council.

The Gables, a former nursing home, had fallen into significant disrepair after closing down several years ago. It was then targeted by anti-social behaviour offenders with some fires being deliberately started.

The council contacted the site's company owners Lawrence Baker and highlighted the issues arising at The Gables site and the company directors responded almost immediately.

Last month, the owners erected hoardings around the site to prevent further anti-social behaviour. The building has now started to be demolished.

Councillor Michael Jones, Leader of Crawley Borough Council, said: “We expect property owners to take their responsibilities seriously and not allow buildings to become hubs of anti-social behaviour. In this case the directors have responded quickly and taken definitive action.

“We will not hesitate to use our statutory powers to take action and drive out anti-social behaviour from the borough.”

Once the building has been demolished, the owners will work with the council on future uses for the site.