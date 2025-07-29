The Mayor of Seaford’s Civic Reception success

The Mayor of Seaford, Cllr Maggie Wearmouth welcomed local dignitaries and representatives from partnership organisations and authorities to her Civic Reception which took place on a sunny afternoon in her vibrant garden.

The Mayor introduced her chosen charity, Family Support Work. Representatives from the organisation shared how they assist families in Sussex in overcoming challenges and preventing crises. Their support extends to families facing issues such as poverty, ill health, learning difficulties, bereavement, family breakdown, and domestic abuse.

The amazing volunteers supporting Family Support Work treated everyone to delicious homemade cakes and refreshing beverages.

The guests were given a tour of the Mayor’s garden, which is included in The National Garden Scheme. This initiative provides visitors with exclusive access to more than 3,500 remarkable private gardens.

Everyone enjoyed a fantastic time sitting in the sunshine while listening to the melodies of local ensemble, the Hi Tymers.

The Mayor has said “It was my pleasure and privilege to entertain civic dignitaries and invited guests to my civic reception which was held in my garden.

Approximately 100 people attended, including MP for Lewes James MacLeary and numerous mayors from Brighton and East Sussex.

Ice cream was provided by Holy Cow, music by the Hi Tymers and cakes baked and served by volunteers from Family Support Work, my chosen charity. (http://www.Familysupportwork.org).

We were delighted to welcome Jazz Turner, the Renowned inspirational Seaford sailor who champions disability causes and recently sailed solo around the British Isles. To learn more about her story and the money she has raised for disability sailing charities so far, visit http://www.projectfear.uk.

It was a lively relaxed afternoon with glorious sunshine, generous, interesting, hardworking Seaford residents and CAKE!

Thanks to everyone, especially officers and charity volunteers who worked together to make it such a success.”

Thanks to the generosity of the guests, a collection of £245 was collected for Mayor of Seaford’s 2025-2026 charity fund. Throughout the year the Mayor of Seaford will fundraise for her chosen charity, Family Support Work and then the total funds raised will be presented to the chairty at the Town Forum in April 2026. Donations are accepted all year at varies Mayoral events or via the Seaford Town Council website here: https://www.seafordtowncouncil.gov.uk/product/mayors-charity-donation-2025-2026/

1 . Contributed Jazz Turner, with Phoebe, her assistance dog and the Mayor of Seaford. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Cakes from the volunteers for Family Support Work charity. Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed The Hi Tymers Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Local dignitaries enjoying the garden. Photo: Submitted