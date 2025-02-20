The decision by a Labour government to sell a former police station in a West Sussex village has caused a stir among the Liberal Democrats.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site of the former Lancing police station – which has a ‘huge amount of potential for redevelopment' – has been put up for sale.

Adur District Council said the decision for the site, which backs onto Monks Recreation Ground, was made to ‘help the community benefit from the building again’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The council bought the building in North Road in 2021 after it had sat empty for a number of years,” a council spokesperson explained.

The site of the former Lancing police station – which has a ‘huge amount of potential for redevelopment' – has been put up for sale. Photo: Adur District Council

The Liberal Democrats are unconvinced the reasonings – and feel the public should have been given a chance to have a say.

John Robinson, Lib Dems' spokesperson and former Adur council leader, said: "They are abdicating their social responsibility. The explanation of selling the Lancing site for regeneration does not stand up to examination.

"Selling the site to the private sector will lead to flats being built which do not meet the chronic need for social housing. There are nearly 1,000 applicants on Adur's housing waiting list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"On such an important site in the village centre the public are entitled to know what what was considered by their representatives and how they have arrived at a key decision with no public access to the process."

Adur District Council, in response to this statement, said it put the former police station building up for sale to ‘bring the village’s prominent site back into use’.

“With the building sitting vacant, we’re currently losing valuable taxpayers’ money on interest costs and keeping the empty site secure,” a statement read.

“We considered all possible options for the site before putting it up for sale, including building council homes on the land, but these weren’t financially viable and could’ve seen the site left in its current vacant state for a number of years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The location of the former police station has huge potential for redevelopment and we’re looking for someone who wants to invest in making North Road in Lancing a better place for everyone who works and lives in the area.

“The funds generated from its sale will be invested in other community projects and programmes across the district for the benefit of our residents.”

The council had bought the site in 2021 and consulted widely on uses with community benefit. In the meantime the historic building is being used as a community space for local organisations and local businesses.

"One of the options was for the council to develop it for social housing, the preference put forward by the Liberal Democrats in 2018 when the site was declared surplus by Sussex Police,” a Lib Dems spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Lib Dems are calling on Adur Council to publish the reports on which the sale decision was taken. They also want the decision held up for public scrutiny on what they say is probably the last known site west of the river Adur suitable for true social housing.

“Adur's Labour council, which promised so much on consultation, has now washed its hands of finding a public benefit use.”

Mr Robinson highlighted that the 200 responses to the initial consultation ‘show the importance attached’ to the site by the local community.

The Lib Dems said it will support any local groups trying to save the site for community use.