'The residents are not being unreasonable' - Plans to build 138 homes in Crawley permitted by council despite objections

Plans to build 138 homes east of Tinsley Lane have been permitted by Crawley Borough Council.

The outline application from Homes England was given the nod by the planning committee on Tuesday (October 14).

The council’s Local Plan has allocated the site for 120 homes. A similar application for 150 homes was refused by the council in 2020 on grounds of density, and unacceptable harm to the amenity of Birch Lea – a cul-de-sac which would be used as an access road.

Objectors raised a number of issues with the committee, including concerns that the development would ‘destroy one of the few remaining pockets of natural habitat’ in the area – home to bats, deer, hedgehogs and the like.

The development will see Oakwood FC’s facilities demolished, and new ones, including a full-size artificial pitch, a junior grass pitch, a clubhouse, floodlights and fencing, provided.

While the football club supported the original application, a change of management saw it strongly object to the latest one, saying the two pitches would not be enough to meet the needs of the growing club.

Ian Miller, chair of the Tinsley Lane Residents’ Association, questioned whether changes to the application could be made following the government’s announcement that water neutrality restrictions would be lifted on November 1 – changes such as reducing the number of homes to allow for more pitches for the football club.

Mr Miller said: “Such facilities will be even more important as the population of Crawley expands. Once recreational land has been lost in this way, it can never be recovered.”

Atif Nawaz (Lab, Three Bridges), who is not a member of the planning committee, shared concerns about using Birch Lea to access the residential part of the site – the football club part would be via Kenmara Close – saying it was ‘never designed for the level of traffic this development will generate’.

He added: “The residents are not being unreasonable. They’ve accepted that change will come but they cannot accept an access arrangement that will compromise on safety.”

The committee raised a number of issues, including the suitability of Birch Lea but most supported the officer’s recommendation and the application was permitted.

To view the application, log on to planningregister.crawley.gov.uk and search for CR/2021/0355/OUT.