‘These plans will shape the future of Lewes – let’s have our say!’ Lewes residents invited to South Downs National Park town planning event on Saturday

New plans that will help shape the future of Lewes have been revealed by the South Downs National Park. Lewes residents can have their say at a public meeting on Saturday 15 February at Cliffe Hall from 1.30pm

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A proposed update to the South Downs National Park’s Local Plan will cover policies on topics ranging from homes and transport to water pollution and the local economy.

There are also a number of proposed new sites for housing included in the plan, with sites in Lewes including the East Sussex College building on Mountfield Rd, County Hall on St Anne’s Crescent, and the Shelleys Hotel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewes Town Council, which will submit its own response to the plans, is urging residents to have their say on the plans – a ‘once in a lifetime’ chance, as the Local Plan, which will shape planning and development for the next 25 years.

The Mayor of Lewes, Councillor Imogen Makepeace, is urging Lewes residents to add their voice to the Local Plan

"Please add your voice"

Mayor of Lewes, and Chair of Lewes Town Council’s Planning Committee, Imogen Makepeace said: “Whether you are long-term residents or newly arrived; whether you have growing families or are empty nesters; if you want your children to be able to live in the town they have grown up in, or simply want to be able to live and work in a sustainable way, please add your voice.”

The consultation is open until Monday 17 March, and can be found online: https://sdnpalocalplanreview.commonplace.is/

Residents can find out more about the plans at an exhibition at Cliffe Hall this coming Saturday, February 15th from 1.30-4.00pm, where members of Lewes Town Council, as well as staff from the National Park will be available to answer any questions. They can then respond to the survey online, by email, or by sending a letter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Landport Bottom in Lewes

Shape Lewes Town Council's response

Lewes Town Council is creating its response to the plans, and is keen to understand residents’ priorities so that the future of the town can be shaped by those who live in it.

The Town Council’s response will add extra weight to the views of the people of Lewes, and to give the most representative response possible, the Town Council would be delighted for residents to submit their thoughts with a view to considering them as part of the Lewes Town Council response.

Please share your thoughts via the Lewes Town Council website: lewes-tc.gov.uk/sdnpa-local-plan or via [email protected]