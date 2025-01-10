A parking suspension notice at Worthing's Beach House West car park states that 15 spaces are 'reserved for vehicles displaying a valid NHS staff permit authorised by the council only'.

This is reportedly causing issues for non-NHS staff who are said to be driving round, waiting for a permitted space to become available.

Visitors to Splashpoint leisure centre have also raised concerns.

In response, a spokesperson for Worthing Borough Council explained: “A number of spaces at the Beach House West car park have been reserved for NHS staff while access to their main staff parking facility is partially unavailable.

“Hemiko is working in Park Avenue to install the new underground infrastructure that will enable the hospital to connect to the Worthing Heat Network. This has resulted in a temporary lane closure and a reduction in the number of spaces available at their main staff parking area.

“To assist with the temporary works affecting their car park, we’ve reserved a number of spaces for NHS staff at Lyndhurst Road and Beach House West car parks – two facilities in close proximity to the hospital.

“While some of the reserved bays may not be in constant use, we hope residents understand that we’d rather there be some vacant spaces in reserve for essential workers than too few. The NHS is paying for the spaces

“There are still parking spaces at Beach House West and Lyndhurst Road car parks for people to use, as well as the many available at our other surface and multi-storey car parks.”

Photos of the car park, and the parking suspension notice, were posted on the Worthing Herald Facebook page – and they quickly sparked debate.

One comment read: “Not the most obvious place for hospital staff, and that car park is busy all the time. I did see cars driving around looking for spaces in the one opposite the hospital this week.

"There is clearly a problem in general with parking at the hospital that needs looking at. Long-term a second floor at least is needed in the main hospital car park."

Another Herald reader wrote: “I saw no NHS staff cars parked there. Only empty spaces that other non NHS people couldn’t use."

A third person added: "We were there today and they were all empty. Three hours later and they were still empty."

Others questioned if ‘anyone has told the NHS staff’ about their designated bays with one joking: “Guess they forgot to hand out the permits."

