Preparations are underway for a 'state-of-the-art' energy centre in Worthing.

Hemiko – which was selected by Worthing Borough Council to develop the Worthing Heat Network – has provided a key update on the scheme.

"Things are changing on the land outside the High Street multi-storey car park where the Worthing Heat Network energy centre is being created,” the low-carbon energy company announced on social media.

"You can see the car park is still open and available for use during this time. The land is now being prepared to construct the state-of-the-art energy centre.

"Our low carbon heat pump is also now in production and will be ready to install once the building has been constructed.

“Overall, the project is progressing well and we hope to start flowing low-carbon heat to public buildings across Worthing town centre by autumn 2025.”

To compensate for the works that been taking place in recent months, Worthing residents can enjoy days of free parking and bus travel in the run-up to Christmas.

The first phase of the Worthing Heat Network, which is ‘expected to be complete by 2026’, is ‘estimated to cut the town's carbon emissions by 3,000 tonnes a year’, according to the borough council.

The council is working in partnership with Hemiko to deliver the Worthing Heat Network – a pioneering scheme which will bring sustainable heating to buildings and homes across the borough.

The council said: “Hemiko, formerly known as Pinnacle Power, will design, build and operate the heat network, which forms a key part of our commitment to become a carbon neutral council by 2030 and a net zero area by 2045.”

To find out more about the first phase of the Worthing Heat Network and the wider project, visit our website: https://www.hemiko.com/worthing