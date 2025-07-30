Third attempt made to be able to redevelop Bracklesham parade

A third attempt is to be made to secure permission to redevelop part of Azara Parade, in Bracklesham Bay.

Plans to tear down and rebuild numbers 1 and 2 were refused by Chichester District Council in February, with a similar scheme receiving the thumbs-down in October 2023.

Now Fitch Estates Ltd has submitted another application to the council – this time to find out if prior approval is needed to convert the building into two homes.

Under the government’s permitted development rights scheme, no planning permission is needed for certain developments. But prior approval is there to make sure the change would be suitable and that the council has no valid concerns to halt the process.

To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 25/01721/PA3MA.