Thirty two village solar panels approved by Chichester planners
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Plans to install 32 ground-mounted solar panels at Compton House have been approved by Chichester District Council.
The application for land at the recently renovated Grade II listed building, in Compton, was given the thumbs-up by planning officers.
The panels will be set up in four rows of eight at the east corner of the property.
A design statement submitted with the application said they would not be visible from the main house or the surrounding Conservation Area.
To view the application, log on to planningpublicaccess.southdowns.gov.uk and search for 24/02995/HOUS.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.