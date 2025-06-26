This is how much Horsham District Council plans to spend on new bin lorries and bin lifts

Horsham District Council plans to spend £1.73m on new bin lorries and £50,000 on bin lifts.

During a meeting of the cabinet on Wednesday (June 25), Jay Mercer, cabinet member for environmental health, recycling & waste, said that seven of the 26-tonne refuse collection vehicles in the 25-strong fleet – most of which were bought in 2017 – were ‘desperately in need of replacement’.

And another two needed their bin lifts replacing.

Mr Mercer said: “We’re experiencing daily breakdowns, which puts real pressure on the workshop to keep all vehicles legal and road-worthy.

“And it also puts pressure on our operations department as they have to organise other crews to go and help those who have broken down.”

The council’s fleet collects from 67,000 properties across the district, making 4.25million bin lifts per year.

Mr Mercer said: “Everybody is working hard to ensure everyone’s bins are collected on time – and it is rare when they aren’t. However, this is proving more and more difficult with these constant breakdowns.”

The final decision on whether to spend the money on new vehicles will be taken by the full council on July 16.

If all goes as planned, the money will be taken from the capital expenditure budget and will be spent in 2026/27.

The new vehicles will run on HVO – hydro-treated vegetable oil – a biofuel which emits far less carbon when compared to diesel.

Mr Mercer said that electric vehicles were always considered when the council had to buy new, but there were a number of issues.

To replace the seven bin lorries with electric would cost £4.8million. And their shorter range would mean the council had to re-consider all the collection routes.

On top of that, a report to the cabinet said that there were no electric bin lorries on the market that could keep up with Horsham’s demands in terms of the daily mileage and the hilly terrain.

Mr Mercer said he looked forward to the day when the figures added up in a different way.