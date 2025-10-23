This is how much new playground at Worthing park will cost - and how long improvements works will take

Worthing Borough Council said construction of the new playground at Homefield Park in Worthing ‘is now underway’.

"Play provider Eibe Play has started work on the inclusive play area that has been designed to appeal to children aged between two and 12, with a variety of interactive and disability-friendly equipment,” a council social media post read.

"The new playground was created in collaboration with the community, with over 110 people sharing their views at a series of in-person events and 600 residents letting us know which design they liked best via our online consultation earlier this year.”

Worthing Borough Council is funding the improvement works, with a budget of £220,000.

Stage one will see the playground area reshaped and the play equipment replaced.

"For stage two of the project we plan to transform the lower section, which is often subject to flooding, into a planted area with sustainable drainage to take advantage of the natural rainwater capture in this area, as well as providing attractive planting and increased biodiversity,” the council added.

"The new playground is designed for fun, adventure, and inclusion. Children of all ages and abilities can enjoy a variety of activities – from climbing walls and rope bridges to jump pads and balance beams. The layout encourages exploration, active play, and social connection, while safe, accessible surfacing ensures comfort and security for all.”

Works will take approximately 14 weeks, the council said.

It added: “The playground will be out of bounds while the works are taking place. The playground will be closed a short while before work starts to allow the parks team to remove some equipment.”

If you have any further questions about the scheme, contact the council’s neighbourhood team at [email protected].

1 . Playground transformation work Worthing Borough Council said construction of the new playground at Homefield Park in Worthing ‘is now underway’. Photo: Worthing Borough Council

2 . Playground transformation work The council is funding the improvements with a budget of £220,000 Photo: Worthing Borough Council

3 . Playground transformation work The council is funding the improvements with a budget of £220,000 Photo: Worthing Borough Council

4 . Worthing Borough Council Homefield Park playground - the proposed design Photo: Eibe Play Ltd