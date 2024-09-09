Worthing’s council has updated the public on works to improve a popular playground.

Work is underway at Waterwise playground on Worthing seafront to install a new spinning bowl, see-saw and replacement surfacing to ‘make the space safer for children’.

"The new equipment forms part of our recent efforts to revive the popular playground, which has unfortunately been without some of its equipment for a while now,” a Worthing Borough Council spokesperson said.

"Earlier this summer we began making improvements to the space, installing two new replacement swing rockers and working with suppliers to ensure its other missing items were replaced.

“Three weeks ago we were delighted to share that a new rope swing had been installed and that these further improvements were due to be made once the kids had returned to school, as the western end of the playground needed to be temporarily closed.”

‘With the contractors now on site’, the council has closed off this section of the playground and temporarily removed the new rope swing to ‘make it easier for the new surfacing to be laid’.

The spokesperson added: “We also want to ensure the play area’s new swing is not affected by the works.

“We expect these to take up to three weeks to complete and will notify you once the playground is back to its best and ready for all to enjoy.”

This update was posted on social media on September 5 – meaning the works should be complete by the end of the month.