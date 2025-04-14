Worthing Borough Council said contractors have ‘begun demolishing’ the old pavilion at Hill Barn Recreation Ground to ‘make way for a new community clubhouse’ for Worthing United Youth FC.

"The 1930s building is being demolished as it’s no longer fit for purpose and fails to meet the needs of the hundreds of children who play football at the recreation ground each week,” a council spokesperson said.

"Worthing United Youth Football Club’s planning application to replace the pavilion was approved in September last year, with more than 150 residents also writing letters of support in favour of the proposal.

"The new clubhouse will be created using upcycled containers that have been donated to the club and will host improved facilities for its youth teams and their supporters.”

An accessible path to the new clubhouse is also being included as part of the project, the council said, adding: “We’re pleased to be working with the club on this exciting community project by helping fund the demolition of the existing pavilion.”

The current white pavilion – in the northern section of the green space – was recognised as ‘not fit for purpose’, the council said.

It was decided that a new facility, provided by the community for the community, ‘would greatly benefit’ the boys and girls teams that play at the popular recreation ground.

Fencing has been installed around the site and the football club is commissioning temporary toilets while the demolition takes place, the council said.

