This is why fewer spaces are available at Littlehampton's East Green car park

Temporary traffic diversions are in place in a busy Littlehampton car park.

Arun District Council said it is carrying out ‘drainage investigation work’ in East Green car park.

The work began on Tuesday (March 4) and will continue until Friday (March 7).

“Recent flooding within the area has highlighted that drainage may need improvement and this investigation work aims to help avoid seasonal flooding,” a council spokesperson said.

"The car park will remain open with fewer spaces available and temporary traffic diversions within the car park, just for this short period.”