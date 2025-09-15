This is why you may have seen new stickers featuring yellow fish across Worthing and Shoreham

A new campaign has been launched to ‘help improve local seawater quality’ in Adur and Worthing, amid ‘multiple sources of pollution’.

Worthing Borough Council revealed last week that the town is set to receive its ‘own dedicated water testing facility’. This will enable local campaigners to ‘help monitor the quality of the town’s seawater’.

Equipment provided by Southern Water has been used by volunteers to test the seawater at Worthing Beach House – which was named and shamed for its poor water quality back in May.

Now, the rollout of a new campaign aimed at helping improve local seawater quality is continuing across Worthing and Shoreham.

"Stickers featuring yellow fish and the catchphrase ‘only rain down the drain’ have been placed beside dozens of of the area’s road surface drains to highlight the damage that can be done when waste enters infrastructure linking straight to sea,” a spokesperson for Adur and Worthing Councils explained.

"The national campaign has been brought to Adur and Worthing in partnership with Southern Water and the Environment Agency, our partners primarily responsible for water quality.

"As a coastal area, there are many road surface drains, particularly along coastal roads and paths, which are designed to transport rainwater to outlet pipes along our foreshore.

"Due to their direct connection to our coastal waters, this means that any waste – including paint, chemicals and even campervan waste or dog mess – entering the area’s road surface drains impacts local water quality as a result.”

To ‘raise awareness of the issue’, the council has placed the yellow fish beside road surface drains at sites along the seafronts in Goring, Worthing and Shoreham.

"We have also tied signs to posts, so people can find out more about the symbol’s meaning,” the councils added.

"There are multiple sources of pollution affecting our coastline which we’re working to help tackle with our partners, and we hope this campaign can help lead to some positive improvements, whether big or small, for the benefit of all.”

To find out more about our bathing sites, including who does what, visit https://www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/environmental-health/pollution/water-quality/bathing-water-seawater/