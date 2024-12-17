Members of the public have been given the chance to help shape the future of a Worthing art gallery.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Worthing Borough Council is hoping the ‘artistic community’ can come up with innovative ways to ensure that Colonnade House ‘continues to act as a successful hub for the town’s creatives for years to come’.

A council spokesperson said: “Working in partnership with the Adur & Worthing Trust, in 2016 the council transformed the historic building into a welcoming multipurpose venue that provides affordable workspaces for the creative community and galleries that showcase the work of local, regional and national artists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The council wants to sustain Colonnade House’s success at bringing creatives and the community together and support future growth, but needs to find new funding opportunities in order to continue that work.”

Worthing Borough Council wants to sustain Colonnade House’s success at bringing creatives and the community together and support future growth, but needs to find new funding opportunities in order to continue that work. Photo: Jim Stephenson

Currently, the council financially supports the Adur & Worthing Trust to manage Colonnade House.

‘Like many local councils’, Worthing Borough Council is facing ‘tough pressures due to significant reductions’ in the central government grant over many years as well as challenges from inflation and cost of living pressures.

It is now exploring ways to work with the community to ‘ensure the long-term success of cultural projects in the town’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson added: “Over the next few months, the council will be working with the Adur & Worthing Trust to secure additional funding to continue Colonnade House’s current operating model as well as exploring new partnerships with other trusts, benefactors or organisations.

"As a council for the community, Worthing Borough Council is keen to include the artistic community in cultural events and this week announced plans to hand over the direction of the Worthing festival to creative groups.

"A consultation will be launched in January 2025 to give creatives, businesses and potential partners the chance to learn more about how Colonnade House currently operates and express an interest in helping the council find innovative ways to support and fund it in the future.”

Dom Ford, Worthing’s cabinet member for communities, culture and leisure, said Colonnade House is ‘extremely important to the local creative community’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “We are committed to working together with the community to find a way to ensure that it continues to thrive for years to come.”

The council will keep residents updated on how to get involved on its social media channels and via Colonnade House’s newsletter, which you can sign up for here: colonnadehouse.co.uk/contact/.