'This must go ahead' - Plans move forward for new four-arm roundabout at notorious junction on A259 in West Sussex

Arun District Council has offered no objection to proposals for a new roundabout at a notorious junction on the A259.

West Sussex County Council wants to construct a new four-arm roundabout at Comet Corner junction of the A259 – to connect to B2132 Yapton Road and Worms Lane.

This would come with improved bus connections, cycle and pedestrian facilities; and associated landscaping including widened embankments, drainage and ecological mitigation.

It forms part of a wider A259 corridor improvement scheme, that would ‘relieve congestion and improve highway safety’ on the A259 between Bognor Regis and Littlehampton – including on adjoining roads to and from the villages of Yapton and Flansham (B2132 & B2233).

A county council planning document read: “The current junction on the A259 at Comet Corner is no longer suitable. The staggered nature of the junction negatively affects the safety, capacity, reliability, resilience and attractiveness of the existing highway. This was reflected in overwhelming support for the proposed development at consultation.

"The new junction would provide a safer, reliable, suitable and accessible junction. It would not only improve road conditions for motorists, but also for pedestrians and cyclists by expanding shared paths and improving the movement along the national cycle route 2 which runs alongside and across the new junction.

“The development would result in the loss of a few low and moderate quality trees and some hedgerow. However, this would be compensated for by the planting and provision of new landscaping including trees, hedgerows and other ecologically beneficial habitats resulting in a substantial net gain of biodiversity on the site.

“The proposed development would provide public benefit. First, to enhance the conditions for walking, cycling and bus travel. Second, to improve road safety and journey times for motorists, and third, by doing so will support economic development.”

Arun District Council has offered no objection to the major junction upgrade at one of West Sussex’s most notorious bottlenecks.

This comes amid a great deal of support for the plan.

One of the 126 representation letters read: “This junction is a real bottleneck and quite dangerous. Trying to leave the village involves crossing a high speed road with a corner. A roundabout would greatly improve the performance and safety of the junction.”

Another added: “This must go ahead, residents of Yapton cannot gain exit from Bilsham Road to A259 in safety, sooner the better!”

However, not all the comments were in favour of a roundabout.

A third person wrote: “Please consider four way traffic lights instead, I use this road everyday and see near misses everyday! It is one of the most dangerous roads about. A roundabout would only build up the traffic and would be worse than the current layout with everyone pushing to race over it, it would be just another accident waiting to happen except you'd have even less visibility about what coming round from opposite.”

A fourth added: “With the amount of accidents that has happened on this junction in the past I think a traffic light system would be an efficient way of stopping future accidents occurring.”

Another affected resident saw both sides of the argument.

Their comprehensive letter read: “I totally agree with the vast majority of the people who have responded to this application that a roundabout or other form of traffic measure is absolutely necessary at this junction for road safety.

"I think that whilst the highways are waiting for possible funding from the Department of Transport the cheaper, and less disruptive, option of traffic lights should be implemented to test whether this is a workable alternative to an expensive roundabout which may not be funded for years. This would at least make the junctions much safer almost immediately.

“I also believe that if it is to be a single roundabout it should, and could, be sited further to the south of where it is being proposed.”

The council’s planning department voiced support for the roundabout ‘in principle’.

Neil Crowther, group head of planning, wrote: “The council are pleased to see an application made to WSCC for a new roundabout in this location. The proposed scheme will help ease congestion currently experienced along the A259 and provide a safer junction. The council therefore support the application in principle.”

The council did some raise some concerns, with ‘reservations over the lack of individual specimen trees being proposed’.

Mr Crowther added: “The Highway Authority will need to be satisfied that the design of the roundabout is satisfactory from a safety perspective, and that all surface water drainage proposals are

appropriate.

"Arun District Council would, however, urge for WSCC to consider additional water quality measures to increase water quality adjacent to the highway.

“The centre of the roundabout is proposed as a scrub feature, however, the council would raise concern with the appearance of this scrub and its ecological benefits given its isolated position on the roundabout. The council would ask WSCC to consider specimen tree planting to enhance visibility of this roundabout or consider alternative landscaping that could better enhance the public realm and identification of the roundabout.

"Pedestrian / cycle footpaths are generally proposed near the highway. In some instances, however, the location of the footpaths do not appear to be derived from a space constraint or to accommodate associated infrastructure. The council would wish for the determining authority to consider relocating footpaths to provide larger verges or green infrastructure (swales and the like) between footpath users and the highway to enhance the user experience, and encourage use of this as a key cycling route.”

The environmental health officer has reviewed the application in relation to lighting and noise and has no concerns with the proposal.

“It is positive to see the use of upgraded remote control lighting system, which allows adjustments to brightness levels as required,” Mr Crowther said.

"The proposal of warm white LEDs with a colour temperature of 2700k and integral rear louvres to protect wildlife corridors is supported and should secured as part of any planning consent.”

The health officer recommended that no development should take place until a Construction and Environmental Management Plan (CEMP) has been submitted to and approved in writing by the Local Planning Authority. This would be pending a consultation with National Highways, West Sussex Highways and the district council's environmental health team and ecologist ‘as appropriate’.

While Arun District Council does not have the final say, this rests with West Sussex County Council as the highway authority. But the supportive, yet critical, feedback will influence the final decision and conditions imposed on the project.

WSCC Major Projects is the applicant and West Sussex County Council is also the local planning authority (WSCC Planning).

The deadline for comments is September 25, whilst the determination date has been set for November 19.

If approved, the roundabout could bring long-awaited relief to motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians navigating the busy A259 corridor. Local residents and environmental groups will now be watching closely to see how the scheme develops – and whether their calls for a greener, safer design are incorporated.