Thousands of people are celebrating the news that a planning committee refused proposals for 190 new homes in Angmering.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Developer Gleeson Land hoped to build 190 residential dwellings and a community building on land west of Bewley Road – together with the provision of open space, landscaping and associated infrastructure. It was proposed that 30 per cent (up to 57 homes) would be affordable housing.

Arun District Council’s planning committee met at Arun Civic Centre in Maltravers Road on Wednesday afternoon (June 11).

The car park at the front of the Civic Centre was closed from 7am to 7pm.

Protestors gathered outside the district council building in Littlehampton, before a committee refused plans for 190 new houses in Angmering. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

A spokesperson for the council said: “We know there is significant public interest in one of the planning applications on the agenda of the planning committee meeting on Wednesday, June 11, and we are closing the car park area so that the front of the building remains clear for those attending the meeting.”

A large group of protestors gathered outside the site – after more than 1,790 official objections were lodged against the plans on the grade one farmland. They would have all welcomed the decision by the committee to refuse the application.

Dr Beccy Cooper – MP for Worthing West – told Sussex World: “I’m very pleased and relieved by the decision at the Arun planning committee.

"Angmering has had 22 housing developments in recent years without a local plan, and this would have been a step too far. Infrastructure provision must keep pace with development and now is the time to concentrate on that.”

The campaign was led by the Protect Farmland West of Bewley Road (PFWBR) action group.

Lucy Todd, a PFWBR representative, said: “We are delighted that the application by Gleeson Land to build 190 houses on Land West of Bewley Road has been refused by Arun District Council's Planning Committee.

"A huge thank you to everyone who attended the meeting at Arun Civic Centre yesterday, the public gallery was full and there were around 80 PFWBR supporters present.

"Thanks also to Angela Colliss, Laurence Tondelier, Nikki Hamilton-Street (APC), Andy Cooper (ADC) and Paul Bicknell (ADC and APC), who all presented the strong case for refusal to councillors.

"This result shows that people can make a difference, if we all pull together. After years of overdevelopment in Angmering village, our voices have finally been heard and the precious farmland west of Bewley Road is saved, for now at least!

"No doubt Gleeson Land will appeal the decision, and we will then need to argue our case with the Planning Inspectorate.

"For now we can all breathe a sigh of relief and celebrate this victory for the people of Angmering, and the wider area.”

Another objector, Sally Taylor, wrote on the East Preston, West Sussex Community Group: “Today we saw the voting down of the 191 house building development at Bewley Road, Angmering.

"It was a great turnout of support with police and security present in case we caused a riot! In the video clip you can see the reaction to Angela Colliss’ objections. This wonderful lady along with others has fought hard for a year to bring it to this point.

"Councillors Cooper and Bicknell of Angmering parish also delivered superb and factual objections. Angmering are blessed to have them. Thanks also to the councillors at Arun that voted against this for now.”

An outline planning application (A/154/24/OUT) was submitted, in August 2024, for land west of Bewley Road in Angmering.

The community building included as part of the proposed development was intended to be occupied specifically by Cancer United – an Angmering-based charity, which helps people whose lives have been affected by a cancer diagnosis. The application stated that there would be ‘significant benefits’ arising from the proposed new facility.

A planning application, submitted by Nexus Planning – an agency acting on Gleeson Land’s behalf – stated that the ‘adverse impacts’ of the development would ‘not outweigh the significant range of benefits’, which included:

– Delivery of 133 new market homes in an area with a ‘significant and persistent shortfall’;

– Delivery of 30 per cent affordable homes (up to 57 homes) in a ‘highly sustainable location’;

– Provision of a new community building, intended for the use of Cancer United;

– Creation of a ‘high-quality’ physical and social environment with the ‘creation and enhancement’ of new and existing supportive infrastructure. This includes an ‘extensive network of useable open space’, providing ‘health and wellbeing benefits’.

– A ‘genuinely landscape-led development’ which ‘responds positively to the prevailing character of the area’;

– Increased spending by new residents in local shops; businesses and other services to ‘help facilitate the growth of the local economy’;

– ‘Support the employment’ of 589 people and provide six apprenticeships, graduates or trainees.

Nexus Planning’s statement continued: “Affordable housing tenure mix is proposed to be 75 per cent affordable rent and 25 per cent intermediate housing and this provision will be secured by a section 106 agreement.

"Angmering is a sustainable location for development and the site is immediately adjacent to the Built-Up Area Boundary of Angmering – a village as identified in the Local Plan as providing an enhanced range of shops, employment opportunities, community facilities and services. The site is clearly in a suitable and sustainable location for development.

"The applicant has engaged positively with the council and the local community and responded to issues raised through that process, which has informed the evolution of the scheme and enhanced the package of benefits provided.”

On the proposal for a new community facility, the planning document stated: “As a result of the need identified by Cancer United and the lack of alternative space in Angmering or elsewhere, it has been agreed to include a new community building within the proposed development for its specific use.”

A public exhibition was held at Angmering Community Centre on May 21 – hosted by Gleeson Land and members of its technical team.

A spokesperson said: “Leaflets were distributed to approximately 1,300 residents in Angmering advising them of the consultation event (and the associated website) and it was also advertised by Angmering Parish Council using its channels.

"A website was also made available, providing an opportunity for residents to view the proposals online. Together, these brought the emerging proposals to the attention of the local community, and provided different means by which the local community could provide their views on the emerging proposals.

"The consultation event was attended by a total of 152 residents, with 86 providing written feedback at the event and 66 people also providing a response via the website.

"Where concerns related to technical matters, rather than the principle of development, it focused on the impact on Bewley Road in terms of traffic generation, the impact on local biodiversity and the infrastructure capacity generally in Angmering. In addition, some attendees expressed a desire to increase the quantum of open space proposed by the development.”