Three new warehouses approved for Chichester
and live on Freeview channel 276
The application from Chancerygate Chichester Ltd for land in Terminus Road, was given the nod by planning officers.
The site used to be part of the Southern Gas Networks (SGN) site, housing above-ground gas tanks.
The three warehouses will be split into five units covering a total 4,000sqm.
In a statement to the planning team, SGN said there was a high-pressure pipeline in the vicinity, so building work could not start until its exact location was known.
A report from planning officers said: “The proposal would result in a well designed and appropriately sized commercial development which would provide economic benefits.”
To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 23/00631/FUL.