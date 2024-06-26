Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans to build three warehouses in Chichester have been approved by the district council.

The application from Chancerygate Chichester Ltd for land in Terminus Road, was given the nod by planning officers.

The site used to be part of the Southern Gas Networks (SGN) site, housing above-ground gas tanks.

The three warehouses will be split into five units covering a total 4,000sqm.

In a statement to the planning team, SGN said there was a high-pressure pipeline in the vicinity, so building work could not start until its exact location was known.

A report from planning officers said: “The proposal would result in a well designed and appropriately sized commercial development which would provide economic benefits.”