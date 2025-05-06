'Throwing litter from a vehicle is an offence' - More than 600kg of waste cleared from A27
Adur and Worthing Councils’ cleaning team ‘took the opportunity’ to clear litter and debris along the A27 while the Southwick Tunnel was closed for scheduled works.
"The team worked two nights during the closure and cleared more than 600kg of waste from the stretch of dual carriageway running from the Holmbush interchange to the Southwick Tunnel,” a councils spokesperson said.
"We’re not responsible for managing roads in the area, but we are responsible for removing litter from the A27 within Adur and Worthing.
"We can only do this safely when the road is closed, so we work with National Highways to co-ordinate this work.”
The councils warned people that throwing litter from a vehicle is an offence under the Environmental Protection Act 1990.
This means anyone caught in the act ‘can be fined and prosecuted’, they added.
The councils said: “Please help us keep our roads and open spaces clean by putting your rubbish in a suitable public bin or taking it home with you.”
