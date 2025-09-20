'Tired and run-down' - Worthing seafront chalets to get a facelift

This is part of the Worthing Borough Council plan, to give a section of the East Beach chalets a ‘facelift to make them more attractive’ – and ‘able to withstand the effects of our coastal weather’.

“If you visit the promenade at East Beach you’ll see that a number of the units look tired and run-down, with rust a major factor,” a council social media post read.

"Even the efforts of the artists at East Beach Studios to paint their units doesn’t fully hide the poor condition of the facades.

“We’ve now secured planning permission to replace the current steel-framed windows and doors of more than a dozen chalets with heritage-style aluminium replacements.”

The council said the work will make the facades ‘look nicer’ and ‘able to stand up better’ to strong winds and coastal spray from the sea.

They will also be ‘more energy-efficient for the tenants’.

The council added: “Their colours will be carefully selected to fit in with Grade II-listed Beach House nearby and the overall look of the conservation area.

“We’re investing in Worthing’s seafront and the town centre to make the area more attractive to visitors and residents.

“That includes widespread repairs and repainting of benches, railings and bins as well as the refurbishment of some seafront shelters.”

Planning will now begin for the project. The council it hopes to start the work at East Beach ‘in the spring’.

1 . 'Tired and run-down' seafront chalets to be given a makeover A plan is in place to give a section of the East Beach chalets a ‘facelift to make them more attractive’ – and ‘able to withstand the effects of our coastal weather’. Photo: Worthing Borough Council

2 . 'Tired and run-down' seafront chalets to be given a makeover A plan is in place to give a section of the East Beach chalets a ‘facelift to make them more attractive’ – and ‘able to withstand the effects of our coastal weather’. Photo: Worthing Borough Council

3 . 'Tired and run-down' seafront chalets to be given a makeover A plan is in place to give a section of the East Beach chalets a ‘facelift to make them more attractive’ – and ‘able to withstand the effects of our coastal weather’. Photo: Worthing Borough Council