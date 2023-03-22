Lewes District Councillor Sean MacLeod was accused of “misogyny” by MP Maria Caulfield after he shared a tweet condemning transphobia - an action he has now apologised for.

MacLeod, a Liberal Democrat and Diversity Officer, used the acronym “TERF” in his tweet, which stands for Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminist.

The term is used to describe those who describe themselves as feminists but who oppose transgender rights and the inclusion of transgender people, especially trans women.

They often see the existence of transgender women, and issues relating to their rights and safety, as a contradiction or threat to the rights of cisgender women. Some may see the use of this term as a slur, or “misogynistic”, as Caulfield has said.

Councillor Sean MacCleod

McLeod’s tweet read “f*ck the TERFs”, and he has since deleted his twitter account after significant backlash on the site.

In a statement, Conservative MP for Lewes Maria Caulfield said: “I am disgusted by Lib Dem Cllr Sean Macleod’s behaviour. It is disgraceful behaviour not allowing women to have a voice.

“I have now had complaints from constituents about his latest Tweets showing misogynistic behaviour. Behaviour that is completely unacceptable, especially from someone with such power as a councillor. I have been inundated with emails about his misogynistic tweets about women.”

Sean MacLeod said: "I apologise for the language I used and immediately deleted my post. I understand the need for discussions on this topic to be respectful and will consider this when posting about my support of rights for trans people."

A statement from Lewes Liberal Democrats reads: "Sean has apologised and immediately deleted the post."

