Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Counter terror police investigate after man set on fire near mosque
1 hour ago BAFTA Television Awards 2023 nominations announced - full list
3 hours ago Andrew Lloyd Webber reveals son is ‘critically ill’ with cancer
3 hours ago The Chase contestant tragically dies after episode airs on ITV
17 hours ago Pay and display parking machines could be scrapped in major change
19 hours ago Just Eat to axe over 1,700 delivery worker jobs in the UK

Tory MP accuses councillor of “misogyny” due to “TERF” tweet

Lewes District Councillor Sean MacLeod was accused of “misogyny” by MP Maria Caulfield after he shared a tweet condemning transphobia - an action he has now apologised for.

By Izzi Vaughan
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 09:48 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 09:49 GMT

MacLeod, a Liberal Democrat and Diversity Officer, used the acronym “TERF” in his tweet, which stands for Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminist.

The term is used to describe those who describe themselves as feminists but who oppose transgender rights and the inclusion of transgender people, especially trans women.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They often see the existence of transgender women, and issues relating to their rights and safety, as a contradiction or threat to the rights of cisgender women. Some may see the use of this term as a slur, or “misogynistic”, as Caulfield has said.

Most Popular
Councillor Sean MacCleod
Councillor Sean MacCleod
Councillor Sean MacCleod

McLeod’s tweet read “f*ck the TERFs”, and he has since deleted his twitter account after significant backlash on the site.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a statement, Conservative MP for Lewes Maria Caulfield said: “I am disgusted by Lib Dem Cllr Sean Macleod’s behaviour. It is disgraceful behaviour not allowing women to have a voice.

“I have now had complaints from constituents about his latest Tweets showing misogynistic behaviour. Behaviour that is completely unacceptable, especially from someone with such power as a councillor. I have been inundated with emails about his misogynistic tweets about women.”

Sean MacLeod said: "I apologise for the language I used and immediately deleted my post. I understand the need for discussions on this topic to be respectful and will consider this when posting about my support of rights for trans people."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A statement from Lewes Liberal Democrats reads: "Sean has apologised and immediately deleted the post."

READ MORE:

£200,000 award for 'inspirational' good cause benefiting the community

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Oldest active trains in the UK to be replaced

Decision due on funding for two new GP facilities to serve Newhaven patients

Liberal Democrat