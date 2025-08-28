'Town centre focal point' - Search continues for artist amid creation of new Worthing green space

An opportunity is still open for an artist to create public artwork that will ‘welcome residents and visitors’ to the town.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Worthing Borough Council said its ‘exciting public art opportunity’ is part of the transformation of Montague Place.

Worthing's wiggly lines are on their way out as a new green space is being created for the town centre, including a landscaped terrace and living wall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Montague Gardens has been designed to provide better access to the seafront with sustainability, accessibility, and shelter from the sun and wind in mind.

The commission is for a large-scale Worthing place sign that will act as a town centre focal point, photo opportunity and example of the town’s creative spirit. Photo: Worthing Borough Council

The new gardens are being created over the next 15 months, transforming Montague Place.

"Work has started on Montague Gardens – a new green space that will link Worthing town centre to the seafront – and we want to hear from artists interested in creating a public artwork that will welcome residents and visitors to the town,” a council spokesperson said.

"The commission is for a large-scale Worthing place sign that will act as a town centre focal point, photo opportunity and example of the town’s creative spirit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re especially keen to see designs that include an interactive element, and to hear ideas for involving the community in the development of the sign.

Worthing's wiggly lines are on their way out as a new green space is being created for the town centre, including a landscaped terrace and living wall. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“If this sounds like something you can bring to life, please visit https://www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/public-art/opportunities/ to read the full brief and submit a proposal by Monday, September 15.”

The council said the design for Montague Gardens had been inspired by the seaside gardens that existed when Montague Place was first built in the early 19th Century.

The emphasis is on increasing biodiversity with a green space that links the seafront to the nearby Liverpool Gardens.