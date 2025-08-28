'Town centre focal point' - Search continues for artist amid creation of new Worthing green space
Worthing Borough Council said its ‘exciting public art opportunity’ is part of the transformation of Montague Place.
Worthing's wiggly lines are on their way out as a new green space is being created for the town centre, including a landscaped terrace and living wall.
Montague Gardens has been designed to provide better access to the seafront with sustainability, accessibility, and shelter from the sun and wind in mind.
The new gardens are being created over the next 15 months, transforming Montague Place.
"Work has started on Montague Gardens – a new green space that will link Worthing town centre to the seafront – and we want to hear from artists interested in creating a public artwork that will welcome residents and visitors to the town,” a council spokesperson said.
"The commission is for a large-scale Worthing place sign that will act as a town centre focal point, photo opportunity and example of the town’s creative spirit.
“We’re especially keen to see designs that include an interactive element, and to hear ideas for involving the community in the development of the sign.
“If this sounds like something you can bring to life, please visit https://www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/public-art/opportunities/ to read the full brief and submit a proposal by Monday, September 15.”
The council said the design for Montague Gardens had been inspired by the seaside gardens that existed when Montague Place was first built in the early 19th Century.
The emphasis is on increasing biodiversity with a green space that links the seafront to the nearby Liverpool Gardens.