Bexhill Town Hall

Councillor Doug Oliver hopes the redevelopment of Bexhill Town Hall, while protecting its history, will create a focal point for the town and will be a catalyst for regeneration of the town centre. But the Town Hall is a long way from the true town centre.

It will also provide public space to support and enhance community life. Where, in the town centre? Or is he talking about Town Hall Square, an open space that is hardly ever used. But it will be nice to sit there and look at Sainsburys or the redeveloped Town Hall!

The artists impression makes the building look as ugly as the brick built flats on the sea front. Plus, it seems, the one way system around the square has been abandoned even though it works perfectly well as it is.