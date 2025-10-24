Towns and parishes across Wealden to receive share of £2 million funding

By Wealden DIstrict Wealden
Contributor
Published 24th Oct 2025, 10:56 BST
Updated 24th Oct 2025, 11:00 BST
YourWorld: how to submit your stories straight to our newsrooms
Wealden towns and parishes are to receive a share of £2 million of Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) funding as it is being distributed this autumn to some town and parish councils.

The Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) is a payment that developers make when they build new homes or buildings in an area. The funding will be used on the provision, improvement, replacement, operation or maintenance of infrastructure or anything else that is concerned with addressing the demands that a development places on an area.

Most Popular

The towns and parishes receiving a proportion of the £2 million are: Chalvington & Ripe, Crowborough, Danehill, East Hoathly & Halland, Fletching, Framfield, Frant, Hailsham, Heathfield & Waldron, Hellingly, Laughton, Maresfield, Rotherfield, Uckfield, Warbleton, Westham and Willingdon & Jevington.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

All the previous year’s reports are available via this link. Infrastructure Funding Statement and CIL Annual Monitoring Reports - Wealden District Council

Wealden District Council logoplaceholder image
Wealden District Council logo

Councillor Ian Tysh, said, “This money goes straight back to our neighbourhoods. CIL ensures that development benefits the people already living in our towns and villages and will provide better and more improved services and facilities to residents. The local towns and parish councils will decide how best to spend their share of the funding.”

Related topics:Crowborough
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice