Towns and parishes across Wealden to receive share of £2 million funding

Wealden towns and parishes are to receive a share of £2 million of Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) funding as it is being distributed this autumn to some town and parish councils.

The Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) is a payment that developers make when they build new homes or buildings in an area. The funding will be used on the provision, improvement, replacement, operation or maintenance of infrastructure or anything else that is concerned with addressing the demands that a development places on an area.

The towns and parishes receiving a proportion of the £2 million are: Chalvington & Ripe, Crowborough, Danehill, East Hoathly & Halland, Fletching, Framfield, Frant, Hailsham, Heathfield & Waldron, Hellingly, Laughton, Maresfield, Rotherfield, Uckfield, Warbleton, Westham and Willingdon & Jevington.

All the previous year’s reports are available via this link. Infrastructure Funding Statement and CIL Annual Monitoring Reports - Wealden District Council

Councillor Ian Tysh, said, “This money goes straight back to our neighbourhoods. CIL ensures that development benefits the people already living in our towns and villages and will provide better and more improved services and facilities to residents. The local towns and parish councils will decide how best to spend their share of the funding.”