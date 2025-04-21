In mid-March, Adur District Council began making Shadwells Road playground a ‘better and more accessible space’, that hosts more equipment and activities ‘for all to enjoy’.

This transformation has now been completed.

A council update on April 17 read: “We’re delighted to share that Shadwells Road playground in Lancing has now reopened following a complete transformation to make it more fun and accessible for all.

"In recent weeks our contractors have completely remodelled the popular playground, removing its old equipment and creating a new larger play area for local families to enjoy.

"The popular playground now hosts multiple swings, slides and educational play panels, as well as a climbing tower, spinning cup and an inclusive seesaw. There are also activities for children to enjoy, such as hopscotch, musical chimes and a ‘mirror me’ game.”

Creating a more disabled-friendly playground was a ‘huge part of the improvements’, the council said.

The social media post added: “We really hope that the inclusive equipment and the new footpath that links the playground from Shadwells Road means it can be enjoyed by all families and visitors.

"Thank you to everyone who helped shape the playground by getting involved with our consultation in September last year, where we asked residents what equipment they would like to see included.

"We would like to thank everyone that’s been involved in the much-anticipated transformation of Shadwells Road playground and hope you can find some time to enjoy its new facilities over the Easter bank holiday weekend.”

The improvements at the popular park follow feedback from the ‘Lancing: Now and into the Future’ campaign.

The council said residents ‘highlighted their wish to see more projects’, that ‘directly benefit’ local people and help create better green spaces for all to everyone to enjoy.

A spokesperson added: “We also hosted on-site and online consultations with residents last September so they could identify which equipment they would like to see installed at the playground.

“The work is being paid for using Section 106 funds generated through the nearby New Monks Park development. The agreement means that developers (Cala Homes) have to make financial contributions to projects that will benefit the local community.

“We’re sorry how long it’s taken to upgrade the playground but we’re sure the new facility will be worth the wait.”

To virtually explore the new playground, visit: twinmotion.unrealengine.com/panorama/dlwzbqOWT5goV2xU

1 . Playground transformation Shadwells Road playground in Lancing has now reopened following a 'complete transformation' to 'make it more fun and accessible for all'. Photo: Adur District Council

2 . Playground transformation The new playground at Shadwells Road in Lancing is 'nearing completion thanks to the quick work' of contractors Photo: Adur District Council

3 . Playground transformation The improvements at the popular park follow feedback from the ‘Lancing: Now and into the Future’ campaign. Photo: Adur District Council