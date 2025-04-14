In mid-March, Adur District Council began making Shadwells Road playground a ‘better and more accessible space’, that hosts more equipment and activities ‘for all to enjoy’.

“We’re delighted to share that Shadwells Road playground in Lancing will be receiving a load of exciting new equipment as part of its planned transformation,” the council announced on social media.

The council posted an update on April 9.

This read: “The new playground at Shadwells Road in Lancing is nearing completion thanks to the quick work of our contractors.

“In recent weeks the playground’s old equipment and rubber safety mats have been removed, all of the new play equipment has been installed and the new footpath and ground works have been completed ready for the new rubber safety surfacing.

"Once the transformation is complete, the revamped play area will host multiple swings, slides and educational play panels, as well as a climbing tower, spinning cup and an inclusive seesaw. Other games and activities will also be included.

"We really wanted to install more disabled-friendly equipment as part of the improvements so the space can be equally enjoyed by all families and visitors. A new path is also being formed through the park to make access easier for all.”

The improvements at the popular park follow feedback from the ‘Lancing: Now and into the Future’ campaign.

The council said residents ‘highlighted their wish to see more projects’, that ‘directly benefit’ local people and help create better green spaces for all to everyone to enjoy.

They added: “We also hosted on-site and online consultations with residents last September so they could identify which equipment they would like to see installed at the playground.

“The work is being paid for using Section 106 funds generated through the nearby New Monks Park development. The agreement means that developers have to make financial contributions to projects that will benefit the local community.

“We’re sorry how long it’s taken to upgrade the playground but we’re sure the new facility will be worth the wait.”

The councils said the work is expected to take ‘around six weeks’ to complete, ‘depending on the weather conditions’.

To virtually explore the new playground, visit: twinmotion.unrealengine.com/panorama/dlwzbqOWT5goV2xU

