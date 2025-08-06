Traveller pitch is given the go ahead near Pulborough

Plans to set up a traveller pitch on land in North Heath have been approved by Horsham District Council.

The application to change the use of land at Peacocks Paddock, in Stall House Lane, was given the nod by the planning committee on Tuesday (August 5).

The approval means one mobile home, one touring caravan and one utility day-room can be set up on the site.

The council received 11 letters in favour of the plan, with supporters describing the family as ‘well respected in the district’, and saying the appearance of the site had been improved since they took over.

There were 67 letters of objection, with concerns raised including the impact on the rural character and appearance of the area, and whether allowing the plans would set a precedent for other similar developments.

The council’s conservation officer also raised an objection. Opposite the site sits Grade-II listed Laurel Cottage, a 17th century timber-framed building. The officer felt that intensifying the residential use of the site would ‘erode the ability to understand and appreciate Laurel Cottage in its rural setting’.

The council currently has a significant shortfall in gypsy and traveller sites across the district. A report to the committee said: “It is recognised that there is a lack of deliverable sites for gypsies and travellers, and there remains an identified need for such accommodation within the district. These matters are of significant weight in the consideration of the application, and weigh in favour of granting planning permission.”

Most of the committee agreed and approved the plans by nine votes to three.

To view the application, log on to public-access.horsham.gov.uk and search for DC/25/0150.