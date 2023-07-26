NationalWorldTV
Travellers force entry onto Eastbourne field

Travellers have forced entry onto a field in Eastbourne as 11 caravans have been spotted on the site, according to the council.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 26th Jul 2023, 12:34 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 12:36 BST

Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) said its officers visited an unauthorised encampment of travellers on Five Acre Field off Lottbridge Drove this morning (Wednesday, July 26).

The spokesperson added: “The travellers had forced entry to the area and there are currently 11 caravans with accompanying vehicles on the site.

“Section 77 notices requiring the site to be vacated by 2pm on Friday (July 28) will be served by our officers this afternoon.

Eastbourne seafront. Picture from Sussex WorldEastbourne seafront. Picture from Sussex World
“We are liaising with Sussex Police and the East Sussex Traveller Liaison Team and hope to resolve the situation as soon as possible.”

Arrangements for waste bins are being made and further updates will be issued when available, the council said.

